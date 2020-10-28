Northland Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 44.1% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Repare Therapeutics with a $40.00 average price target.

Repare Therapeutics Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The company use its proprietary, genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Using its SNIPRx platform, it is developing pipeline of SL product candidates, including its product candidate, RP-3500, an oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations.