Northland Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Piper Sandler (PIPR)

In a report issued on July 31, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Piper Sandler (PIPR), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 58.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, WisdomTree Investments, and Front Yard Residential.

Piper Sandler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.50, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Piper Sandler’s market cap is currently $897.9M and has a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.34.

Piper Sandler Cos. is an investment bank and asset management firm. It operates through the Capital Markets and Asset Management segments. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity, and fixed income products. The Asset Management segment includes its traditional asset management business and its investments in registered funds and private funds. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.