Northland Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Based on Ironwood Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $117 million and net profit of $43.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $126 million and had a net profit of $47.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IRWD in relation to earlier this year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, commercialization, and development of medicines. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F. Summers, G. Todd Milne, Brian M. Cali, Joseph C. Cook Jr., and Gina Bornino Miller on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.