Northland Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on International Money Express (IMXI)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on International Money Express (IMXI), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.99, close to its 52-week high of $18.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 61.4% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, WisdomTree Investments, and Front Yard Residential.

International Money Express has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.69 and a one-year low of $6.46. Currently, International Money Express has an average volume of 168.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IMXI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic money remittance services. It offers wire transfer, money order and check cashing services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.