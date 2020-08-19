Northland Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on DraftKings (DKNG)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas reiterated a Buy rating on DraftKings (DKNG) on August 17 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.5% and a 73.8% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.09, implying a 34.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company that intent for a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 27, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

