Northland Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Aviat Networks (AVNW) on December 8 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.82, close to its 52-week high of $41.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 63.6% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Aviat Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

Aviat Networks’ market cap is currently $196.6M and has a P/E ratio of 32.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AVNW in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, James Stoffel, a Director at AVNW sold 3,033 shares for a total of $109,199.

Aviat Networks, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless networking products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Africa and the Middle East, Europe and Russia, and Latin America and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.