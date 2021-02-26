Northland Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Advantage Solutions (ADV)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Advantage Solutions (ADV), with a price target of EUR13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 66.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advantage Solutions with a $15.21 average price target.

