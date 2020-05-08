Northland Securities’ Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -36.9% and a 16.0% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Goodrich Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, representing a 19.0% upside. In a report issued on April 24, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Goodrich Petroleum’s market cap is currently $97.39M and has a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GDP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It focuses on the Haynesville Shale in Northwest Louisiana and Northeast Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale formations in South Texas and the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.