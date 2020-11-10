Northland Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Shotspotter (SSTI)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Shotspotter (SSTI) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 55.0% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shotspotter is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

Based on Shotspotter’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.28 million and net profit of $866K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.26 million and had a net profit of $387K.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. It offers solutions on a fobased subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.