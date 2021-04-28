Northland Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on PolarityTE (PTE)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on PolarityTE (PTE), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 36.2% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PolarityTE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

Based on PolarityTE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.59 million and GAAP net loss of $10.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.47 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.15 million.

PolarityTE, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, which focuses on discovering, designing and developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Its products include SkinTE, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. The company was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.