Northland Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Mitek Systems (MITK)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Mitek Systems (MITK) yesterday and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 48.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Mitek Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.17.

Based on Mitek Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.07 million and net profit of $560K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MITK in relation to earlier this year.

Mitek Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded on December 16, 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.