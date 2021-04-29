Northland Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Mimecast (MIME)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained a Buy rating on Mimecast (MIME) on April 26 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 63.5% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Mimecast has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.56.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mimecast’s market cap is currently $2.88B and has a P/E ratio of 114.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MIME in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. Its products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements. The company was founded by Peter Cyril Bauer and Neil Hamilton Murray in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.