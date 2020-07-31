Northland Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Issuer Direct (ISDR)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Issuer Direct (ISDR), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, WisdomTree Investments, and Front Yard Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Issuer Direct is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.23 and a one-year low of $8.65. Currently, Issuer Direct has an average volume of 34.71K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency. The company was founded by Brian R. Balbirnie in October 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.