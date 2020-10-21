Northland Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on iRobot (IRBT)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on iRobot (IRBT), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $83.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 58.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iRobot is a Hold with an average price target of $85.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

iRobot’s market cap is currently $2.69B and has a P/E ratio of 27.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.64.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More on IRBT: