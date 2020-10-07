Northland Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 47.0% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IDEAYA Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.80, representing a 91.8% upside. In a report issued on September 24, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.97 and a one-year low of $2.95. Currently, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average volume of 173.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. develops cancer therapeutics. It is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company operates and manages its business as one operating and reportable segment, which is the business of research and development for oncology-focused precision medicine. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More on IDYA: