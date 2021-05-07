Northland Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Cantaloupe (CTLP) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Cantaloupe has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, representing a 46.9% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cantaloupe’s market cap is currently $705.1M and has a P/E ratio of -21.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 105.55.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

USA Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions. The company was founded by George Raymond Jensen Jr. in January 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.