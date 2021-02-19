Northland Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on AXT (AXTI)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on AXT (AXTI), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.09, close to its 52-week high of $12.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.4% and a 75.2% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

AXT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AXT’s market cap is currently $499.3M and has a P/E ratio of -418.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.