Northland Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Axon Enterprise (AXON) today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $130.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Axon Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.71, which is a 35.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Based on Axon Enterprise’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $226 million and net profit of $25.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $172 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AXON in relation to earlier this year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services. The Software and Sensors segment includes devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. The company was founded by Patrick W. Smith and Thomas P. Smith on September 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.