Northland Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) on February 15 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 67.5% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Communications Systems, and Acacia Communications.

Applied Optoelectronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

Applied Optoelectronics’ market cap is currently $282.6M and has a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.07.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.