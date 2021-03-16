Northland Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on NewAge (NBEV)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Hold rating on NewAge (NBEV) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 65.8% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The the analyst consensus on NewAge is currently a Hold rating.

Based on NewAge’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62.72 million and GAAP net loss of $14.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.83 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.69 million.

New Age Beverages Corp. is a beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, sales and distribution of Ready-to-Drink beverages. Its brands include Marley, Xing, Bucha, CoCo libre and WaterisLife. The company was founded by Neil Fallon on April 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.