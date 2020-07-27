Northland Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Halliburton (HAL)

Northland Securities analyst Douglas Becker maintained a Hold rating on Halliburton (HAL) on July 17 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 42.9% success rate. Becker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger, and MRC Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Halliburton with a $14.51 average price target, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, ATB Capital Markets also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $14.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.47 and a one-year low of $4.25. Currently, Halliburton has an average volume of 23.18M.

Halliburton Co. engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment provides field and reservoir modeling, drilling, evaluation, and wellbore placement solutions that enable customers to model, measure, and optimize their well construction activities. The company was founded by Erle P. Halliburton in 1919 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

