Northland Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Zovio (ZVO)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Zovio (ZVO), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.1% and a 57.0% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zovio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.75, representing a 164.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Zovio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $93.14 million and GAAP net loss of $57.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $96.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.02 million.

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.