Northland Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Piper Sandler (PIPR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Piper Sandler (PIPR) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 48.5% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Piper Sandler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Piper Sandler’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $267 million and net profit of $38.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $207 million and had a net profit of $18.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PIPR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Piper Sandler Cos. is an investment bank and asset management firm. It operates through the Capital Markets and Asset Management segments. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity, and fixed income products. The Asset Management segment includes its traditional asset management business and its investments in registered funds and private funds. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.