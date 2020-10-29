Northland Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on NovoCure (NVCR)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on NovoCure (NVCR), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $123.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Globus Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NovoCure with a $118.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NovoCure’s market cap is currently $11.66B and has a P/E ratio of 919.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 45.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.