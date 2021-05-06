Northland Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Nokia (NOK)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Nokia (NOK) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 65.3% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Nokia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.60, representing a 16.7% upside. In a report issued on April 30, SEB Enskilda also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR4.60 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nokia’s market cap is currently $27.02B and has a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.99.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nokia Oyj provides network infrastructure, technology and software services. It operates through the following segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications and Nokia Technologies. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment comprises mobile networks and fixed networks. The Global Services segment provides professional services with multi-vendor capabilities, covering network planning and optimization, systems integration. The IP Networks and Applications segment comprising IP/Optical networks and applications & analytics. The Nokia Technologies segment focuses on advanced technology development and licensing. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Read More on NOK: