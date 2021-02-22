Northland Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on February 15 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 67.5% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoPhotonics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a one-year high of $14.14 and a one-year low of $4.65. Currently, NeoPhotonics has an average volume of 696.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NPTN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Yuen Wupen, the VICE PRESIDENT GLOBAL PRODUCT of NPTN bought 43,000 shares for a total of $150,500.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.