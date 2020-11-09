Northland Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Kaleyra (KLR)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra (KLR), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 58.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleyra is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50, implying a 93.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.35 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, Kaleyra has an average volume of 228.6K.

