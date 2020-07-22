Northland Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Calix (CALX)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Calix (CALX) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 56.0% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Calix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

The company has a one-year high of $17.30 and a one-year low of $5.60. Currently, Calix has an average volume of 685.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CALX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Michael T. Everett, a Director at CALX bought 5,000 shares for a total of $54,250.

Calix, Inc. provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. It enables communication service providers to provide a wide range of revenue-generating services from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The firm focuses on communications service providers access networks with the portion of the network, which governs available bandwidth and determines the range and quality of services that can be offered to subscribers. It also develops and sells carrier-class hardware and software products. The company was founded by Michael L. Hatfield and Carl E. Russo in August 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.