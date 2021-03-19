Northland Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Accuray (ARAY)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Accuray (ARAY), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 61.0% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Globus Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accuray with a $8.00 average price target.

Based on Accuray’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $97.46 million and net profit of $4.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98.83 million and had a net profit of $10.71 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARAY in relation to earlier this year.

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.