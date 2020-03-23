Northland Securities Keeps Their Hold Rating on Ring Energy (REI)

In a report issued on March 18, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Ring Energy (REI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.70, close to its 52-week low of $0.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -43.4% and a 13.6% success rate. Grampp covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and SilverBow Resources.

Ring Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.17, representing a 50.4% upside. In a report issued on March 9, SunTrust Robinson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $1.00 price target.

Ring Energy’s market cap is currently $47.55M and has a P/E ratio of 1.21. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.09.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.