Northland Securities Keeps Their Hold Rating on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Hold rating on Ribbon Communications (RBBN) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Limelight Networks, and USA Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ribbon Communications is a Hold with an average price target of $4.00.

Based on Ribbon Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $161 million and GAAP net loss of $150 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $167 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RBBN in relation to earlier this year.

Ribbon Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions to telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises across industry verticals. Its software product lines enabling network transformation, mobile network evolution and interconnect solutions include Ribbon’s call session controllers, media gateways, signaling, policy and routing software and session border controller software products. The company was founded on May 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.