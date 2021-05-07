Northland Securities Keeps Their Hold Rating on Gogo (GOGO)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Gogo (GOGO), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.7% and a 63.2% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

Gogo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.80, implying a 30.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Gogo’s market cap is currently $1.17B and has a P/E ratio of -3.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.56.

Gogo, Inc. engages in the provision of in-flight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation North American (CA-NA); Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW); and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers a broad range of connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes. The CA-ROW segment covers satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American based commercial airlines when flying routes outside of North America. The BA segment comprises of a broad suite of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services under its Gogo Business Aviation brand to the business aviation market. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

