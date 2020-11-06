Northland Securities Keeps Their Hold Rating on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Falcon Minerals (FLMN), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.50, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -34.5% and a 17.2% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

Falcon Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00, a 100.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Based on Falcon Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.31 million and GAAP net loss of $575K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.25 million and had a net profit of $3.76 million.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.