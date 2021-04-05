Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Zix (ZIXI)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained a Buy rating on Zix (ZIXI) on January 25 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 62.3% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Zix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.60, implying a 51.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Zix’s market cap is currently $441.9M and has a P/E ratio of -26.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZIXI in relation to earlier this year.

Zix Corp. provides an email encryption and security solutions. Its services enable the use of secure email for sensitive information exchange primarily in the healthcare, financial services, insurance and government sectors. The company products include Zixencrypt, Zixprotech, Zixmail, Zixarchive and Zixone. Zix Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.