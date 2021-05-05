Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Veritone (VERI)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Veritone (VERI), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 56.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veritone with a $38.75 average price target, representing a 76.5% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Veritone’s market cap is currently $654.3M and has a P/E ratio of -14.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.04.

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.