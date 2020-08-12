Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Super League Gaming (SLGG)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Super League Gaming (SLGG), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 58.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Super League Gaming has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.33.

Based on Super League Gaming’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $243K and GAAP net loss of $5.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $249K and had a GAAP net loss of $16.07 million.

Super League Gaming, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming. The company was founded by John Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.