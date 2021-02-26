Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Shotspotter (SSTI)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Shotspotter (SSTI) today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Shotspotter has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00.

Shotspotter’s market cap is currently $515.1M and has a P/E ratio of 198.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SSTI in relation to earlier this year.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. It offers solutions on a fobased subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.