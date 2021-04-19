Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Rekor Systems (REKR)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Rekor Systems (REKR), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.80, close to its 52-week high of $23.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 63.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Rekor Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Rekor Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.84 million and GAAP net loss of $3.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.46 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of products and services to both government and private sector clients, with an emphasis on public safety, risk management, and workforce solutions. It also offers staffing services primarily in the aerospace and aviation industries. The company was founded by James K. McCarthy on February 6, 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.