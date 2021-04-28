Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on MRC Global (MRC)

Northland Securities analyst Douglas Becker maintained a Buy rating on MRC Global (MRC) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 59.0% success rate. Becker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Chart Industries, and Halliburton.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MRC Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

MRC Global’s market cap is currently $916.1M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.43.

MRC Global, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.