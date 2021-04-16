Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Mitek Systems (MITK)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Mitek Systems (MITK), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 61.6% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mitek Systems with a $22.00 average price target.

Mitek Systems’ market cap is currently $632.2M and has a P/E ratio of 70.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.33.

Mitek Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded on December 16, 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.