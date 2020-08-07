Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on GW Pharma (GWPH)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on GW Pharma (GWPH) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $132.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.8% and a 33.6% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GW Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $178.67, representing a 32.3% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

GW Pharma’s market cap is currently $4.11B and has a P/E ratio of 123.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GWPH in relation to earlier this year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It offers its cannabinoid product, Epidiolex oral solution CV, a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol (CBD) focusing on the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex. The company was founded by Geoffrey William Guy and Brian Whittle in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

