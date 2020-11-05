Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Earthstone Energy (ESTE), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -34.5% and a 17.2% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Earthstone Energy with a $4.67 average price target.

Based on Earthstone Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.66 million and GAAP net loss of $16.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.54 million and had a net profit of $8.78 million.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas preserves. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in the The Woodlands, TX.