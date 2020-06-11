Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) on June 8 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 56.2% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

DASAN Zhone Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.25, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report issued on June 3, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.34 and a one-year low of $2.90. Currently, DASAN Zhone Solutions has an average volume of 75.04K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. engages in the provision of broad-based network access solutions. It offers solutions for broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical local-area network (POL), and software defined networks (SDN). The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.