Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Benefytt Technologies (BFYT)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 49.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Benefytt Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, an 117.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.00 and a one-year low of $15.61. Currently, Benefytt Technologies has an average volume of 779.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It offers short-term medical; accident, sickness, and hospital; ancillary; lifestyle and discount services; and dental insurance plans. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.