Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aviat Networks (AVNW), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and DASAN Zhone Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aviat Networks.

The company has a one-year high of $15.27 and a one-year low of $7.10. Currently, Aviat Networks has an average volume of 16.75K.

Aviat Networks, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless networking products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Africa and the Middle East, Europe and Russia, and Latin America and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.