Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Avaya Holdings (AVYA)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Avaya Holdings (AVYA) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.83, close to its 52-week low of $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 44.9% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super League Gaming, The Meet Group, and RingCentral.

Avaya Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.40, implying a 31.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.35 and a one-year low of $6.13. Currently, Avaya Holdings has an average volume of 3.15M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AVYA in relation to earlier this year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices. The Services segment consists of three business areas which are Global Support Services, Enterprise Cloud and Managed Services and Professional Services. The company was founded in June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.