Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Antero Resources (AR)

Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Buy rating on Antero Resources (AR) today and set a price target of $7.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.6% and a 36.9% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Antero Resources with a $4.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.64 and a one-year low of $0.64. Currently, Antero Resources has an average volume of 11.01M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.