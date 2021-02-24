Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

Howard Kim- February 24, 2021, 7:29 AM EDT

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes reiterated a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 43.8% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50, implying an 89.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.15 and a one-year low of $1.90. Currently, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 549.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts