Northland Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes reiterated a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 43.8% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50, implying an 89.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.15 and a one-year low of $1.90. Currently, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 549.6K.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.