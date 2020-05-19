Northland Securities Keeps a Hold Rating on Telenav (TNAV)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Telenav (TNAV). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.88, close to its 52-week low of $3.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 51.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Telenav has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.00, representing a 12.1% upside. In a report issued on May 4, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.67 and a one-year low of $3.71. Currently, Telenav has an average volume of 350.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TeleNav, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized mobile navigation and location based platform services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. The Automotive segment supplies map and navigation platform to auto and original equipment manufacturers for distribution with its vehicles. The Advertising segment provides interactive mobile advertisements on behalf of its advertising clients to consumers based specifically on the location of the user and other sophisticated targeting capabilities. The Mobile Navigation segment offers map and navigation platform to end users through mobile devices and distribute services through its wireless carrier partners. The company was founded by Robert William Rennard, H. P. Jin, Yi Chung Chao, and Salman Dhanani in September 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.