Northland Securities Keeps a Hold Rating on Inseego (INSG)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Inseego (INSG), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.18, close to its 52-week low of $8.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Inseego has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.40, representing a 46.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Inseego’s market cap is currently $837.6M and has a P/E ratio of -7.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.10.

Inseego Corp.is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions. The company serves service providers, distributors, consumers, and the enterprise. Its 4G LTE Advanced and 5G NR hardware products are powered by MiFi technology and include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices supported by applications software and cloud services. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform that helps organizations to manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets. The company was founded on April 26, 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.